Bob Eyre, 74, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at his home.

He was born December 25, 1951 in Seaman, Ohio, son of Joseph Alton Willard and Thelma Hazel (Shoemaker) Eyre.

Bob was a bricklayer for many years before he went to work at Paxico, where he retired in 2015 after 10+ years. He loved the outdoors and found peace in nature, especially in watching birds. He never met a stranger and valued friendships deeply. His greatest joy was his family, especially his son, his best friend. They spent many Sunday mornings having “church in the woods”cutting and gathering wood together for the wood stove. He was a devoted fan to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Surviving are his son, Zach (Ciera) Eyre of Lynchburg; step-daughter, Angie (Deron) Bolender of Mt. Orab; 7 grandchildren: Faith Eyre, Hope Eyre, Isaac Eyre, Jordon (Brianna) Bolender, Hannah Bolender, Caden Bolender, and Sydney Bolender; 3 great-grandchildren: Wyatt Eyre, Wyatt Bolender, and Aiden Bolender; 5 siblings: Nancy Knabb, Cheryl Jennings, Dave (Melodie) Eyre, Linda (Mark) Paeltz, and Joe Eyre; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Ellen Eyre who passed away on January 31, 2000; and a brother-in-law, Bill Knabb.

Funeral Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Dr, Sardinia, Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the services.

Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

