Dorothy “Jean” Williams Conway, 99

Dorothy “Jean” Williams Conway, born April 13, 1927, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2026, just weeks after celebrating her 99th birthday, surrounded by her loving daughters. Born in Elizaville, Kentucky, to Maud Knight and John Downing Williams, Jean was the youngest of four children and grew up on the family farm, Knightland Farm. She graduated from Fleming County High School where she served as Class President, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the University of Kentucky as well as earning academic accolades including induction into the women’s academic honor society. On September 1,1950, Jean married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Gene Conway, M.D. They shared a devoted marriage until his passing on October 29, 2023, just after celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Jean’s legacy lives on through her three daughters: the Honorable Lisa Allen Beebe, J.D. (Chuck), Janet Conway Fleenor, R.N., and Linda Conway Hensley, M.Ed. (Doug). She was a proud grandmother to Michael Allen, Jr., J.D. (Lara), Major Cora Lee Allen, U.S. Army JAG Corps (Andrew), David Fleenor III, Daniel Fleenor, M.S., Isobel Knight “Izzy” Hensley (Rianna), and Cecelia “CeCe” Hensley, and a cherished great-grandmother to Estelle “Stella” Allen.

Following graduation from the University of Kentucky, Jean built a distinguished career in home economics and public service while supporting her husband through his continued medical education and military service. As their journey took them to several cities, she served as a Home Demonstration Agent with the University of Kentucky Extension Service in Mason County, Kentucky, taught Home Economics at Dayton High School in Kentucky, worked as a therapeutic dietitian at Doctors Hospital in Philadelphia, contributed to product development for the Pillsbury Ballard Company in Louisville, and served as a Home Economist Service Representative for both Indianapolis Power and Light Company and Kansas Gas Service Company. Throughout her career and every move in life, Jean brought warmth, integrity, and a strong work ethic to every role, touching countless lives and forming lasting friendships along the way.

After returning to Cincinnati in 1957, Jean devoted herself wholeheartedly to creating a loving home and raising her three daughters, Lisa, Janet, and Linda. She embraced motherhood with extraordinary devotion and found great joy in supporting her daughters in every aspect of their lives. At the same time, she remained active in the Hyde Park United Methodist Church, the University of Cincinnati Woman’s Club, the Cincinnati Woman’s Club, and the Cincinnati Chapter of Home Economists in Homemaking. She also served as an adjunct faculty member in the University of Cincinnati Home Economics program, sharing her knowledge and passion for education with future generations.

In 1975, Jean and Gene moved to Georgetown, Ohio, where Gene was tasked by the College of Medicine with developing programs to recruit healthcare students and provide rural clinical experiences. Jean quickly became deeply involved in the Georgetown and Brown County communities. She dedicated countless hours to local schools and community organizations, supporting educational and extracurricular programs while continuing to encourage her daughters’ many activities and accomplishments.

Jean’s life was marked by extraordinary volunteerism, civic leadership, and a deep commitment to her community. She served in numerous leadership roles with the hospital auxiliary, including President, gave more than a decade of service to the Mary P. Shelton Library Board as both President and Secretary, and faithfully served Georgetown United Methodist Church in leadership positions. Jean was also an active member and officer of the DAR Taliaferro Chapter. She believed deeply in preserving family histories and traditions and strengthening communities through kindness, service, and volunteerism. Her many contributions were recognized through honors including Brown County Volunteer of the Year, inclusion in Who’s Who of American Women, and designation as a Kentucky Colonel for her outstanding community service and dedication to others.

Beyond her many accomplishments, Jean will be remembered most for her loving heart, unwavering faith, quiet strength, and deep devotion to her family. She shared her family’s passion for American Saddlebred horses and took immense joy in supporting her daughters as they showed throughout the region. In the stands and ringside, she was unmistakable—her signature sing-song “Yee!” cheer rising above the crowd as each daughter entered the ring, a sound that came straight from pride and excitement. Equally memorable was her enthusiastic video camera work; in her eagerness to capture every moment, the footage often reflected the same joyful energy she felt, full of movement and heart rather than steady framing. Through memberships in the Tri-State Horse Show Association, the American Saddlebred Horse Association, and the United States Equestrian Federation, she built lasting friendships and treasured memories that remained close to her heart throughout her life.

Jean lived with quiet grace, dignity, and generosity, and was regarded by all who knew her as a consummate lady with a delightfully playful sense of humor. When her children would say something “scandalous,” she would often call their name in mock horror—only to break into laughter while admonishing them with a familiar, “That’s terrible!” Her life was a remarkable example of service, love, and perseverance. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire her family, friends, and all who were blessed to know her.

In her later years, Jean found comfort in the belief that her husband, Gene, continued to visit and watch over her in the form of a cardinal, a quiet sign of his presence she held close to her heart. In the days since her passing, her daughters have noticed a female cardinal appearing alongside “his cardinal,” a tender image they choose to see as Jean and Gene together once more.

Though deeply missed, her family takes comfort in knowing she is reunited once again with her husband and lifelong love, Gene, and that her beautiful spirit will live on in the generations she so lovingly nurtured.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Bonnie Bohn will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the Fleming County Cemetery in Flemingsburg, Kentucky

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary P. Shelton Library, 200 West Grant Ave., Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.