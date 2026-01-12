Francis “Frankie” A. Rhoten, age 88, of Ripley, Ohio, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, January 9, 2026 at The Villa Nursing Home in Georgetown. He was born April 8, 1937 in Ash Ridge, Ohio the son of the late Francis and Katerine Tamme Rhoten. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Georgia Young Rhoten; his sisters and brothers-in-law, James and Stella Lou Hockman and Delmar and Bonnie Haines; his sisters-in-law Alice Young Nash and Nancy Young Thornton and his brother-in-law Robert Young.

Frankie is survived by his step-daughter and son-in-law, Michael and Angela Herrell Nuernberg. He also leaves behind his beloved twin granddaughters, Rhiannon Grace and Elizabeth Shannon Nuernberg.

Frankie grew up on the Rhoten family farm in Ash Ridge, Brown Co Ohio. He helped his father on the farm while attending school and graduating Valedictorian of his senior class in Ash Ridge. He left Brown County only once, to volunteer to serve in the Army, for which he was based in Ft. Campbell, KY. After his two year tour of duty, he returned to Brown County and to the family farm, maintaining the farm and caring for his parents in their later years.

Frankie was a long time employee of Ripley Gas Company, delivering propane and installing propane appliances. He was an avid bowler with many league trophies and loved to take road trips, traveling often to east coast beaches and as far west as Yellowstone Park. He was a sports fan, following his Cincinnati Bearcats, Bengals and Reds. He had a special love for baseball, enjoying going to Reds home games and listening to their games on the radio.

His job at Ripley Gas is where he met, fell in love with, and married his co-worker Georgia. With that marriage came an instant extended family far more boisterous than what he was used to, but we soon found he was able to hold his own with all of them and he became a much loved member of the family. Added to this family was what turned out to be Frankie’s greatest joy in life, his twin granddaughters.

After marriage, both Frankie and Georgia retired to enjoy travel, gardening, tending wild birds and hummingbirds, and spending as much time as possible with their twins. Frankie’s summer flower gardens were a sight to behold and he was well known for his giant crimson colored cockscombs. People would stop and ask for seeds, to which he always obliged. He spent much “Papaw time” showing his twins how to pick vegetables from the garden and growing pumpkins with them.

May Frankie now eternally rest, rejoining his wife and family in Heaven.

