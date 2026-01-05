Danny Gray, 81, of Decatur, OH, passed away Friday, January 2, 2026. He was born on July 14, 1944 in Brown County, OH to the late Chester and Eleanor (Gulick) Gray. Danny was a member of the Decatur Community Church, served on the Brown County Fair Board for 42 years, was a member of the Brown County Cattlemen’s Association and was a former Byrd Township Fire Chief.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jo Gray of Decatur; son, Eric Gray (Missy) of Decatur; daughters, Greta Gray (Mike Hacker) of Cuba, OH, Erin Himes (Greg) of Decatur; brothers, Dick Gray (Jackie), Tony Gray (Julie); 3 grandchildren, Danny Hicks Jr, Austin McCord and Jansen McCord; great granddaughter, Zaniah Hicks as well as many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at the Decatur Community Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Kevin Jodrey and John Neu will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening, January 9, 2026 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Brown County Fairgrounds, 325 W State St, Georgetown, OH 45121.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Decatur Community Church.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.