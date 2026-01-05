Brenda Fay Gregory, born on February 25, 1955, in Georgetown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2025, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was a beloved figure to many, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and kindness.

Brenda was the daughter of the late Jerome and Mabel (Long) Gregory. Loving sister to Charles, Bill, Teddy, Jack, Dave, and Sam Gregory, all of whom preceded her in death. She also mourned the loss of her sisters, Joan Foust, Gladys Evans, and Margaret Kiser. Brenda carried the memories of her family with grace and shared stories that kept their spirits alive in the hearts of the many nieces and nephews who cherished her.

A proud graduate of Morehead State University, Brenda’s thirst for knowledge and personal development was evident throughout her life.

Brenda devoted her professional life to the education of children, serving as a special education teacher at Western Brown Schools, Georgetown Exempted Village Schools and Estill County Schools in Irvine, Kentucky. Additionally, she was an evaluator at Southern Hills Joint Vocational School. Her impact on the lives of her students and their families reflected her commitment to making a difference through education.

An avid reader, Brenda took great pleasure in her extensive collection of romance novels. She had a love for shopping, particularly for dainty jewelry, and always took pride in looking her best. Country music held a special place in her heart, especially the FanFair, which brought her much joy during her lifetime.

In her personal life, Brenda led a structured and fulfilling existence. She was a caretaker to her parents and selflessly helped raise her nieces and nephews, nurturing them with her warmth and wisdom. Her ability to provide care and support created a bond that will be remembered fondly by her family.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services held. Instead, the memory of Brenda Faye Gregory will live on in the hearts of her many family members and friends, as they remember the beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many. Her legacy of love, dedication, and compassion will endure, inspiring those who had the privilege of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your local library in Brenda’s name.

Megie Funeral Home – Mt. Orab caring for the family.