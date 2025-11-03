Kathy Ann Ruble, age 73, of Mowrystown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, surrounded by family.

She was born on November 15, 1951, in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Rosie (Snodgrass) Kirker.

Kathy was a graduate of Winchester High School, Class of 1969. She married the love of her life, Jim Ruble, on March 29, 1970, and together they shared 49 wonderful years before his passing in 2019. They were true partners and best friends, always side by side, whether on the farm, at the casino, or working in the office.

For over 40 years, Kathy owned and operated an H&R Block franchise, faithfully serving her community and helping countless families with their taxes. She also worked alongside her husband on the family farm and was known for her strong work ethic and her generous heart. Kathy was happiest when surrounded by her family. If there was a family gathering, she was there. She was a devoted member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ.

Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Ja (Dan) Thoms of Canton, Michigan, and Jill (Carter) Stolz of Mowrystown, Ohio; six grandchildren, Brice (Jessi) Burrier, Megan (Levi) Barr, Katelynn (Ronnie) Whitenack, C.J. (Taylor) Stolz, Sarah Thoms, and Hannah Thoms; and eight great-grandchildren, including Colton Swafford, who held a special place in her heart. She is also survived by her brother, Rodger Kirker of Peebles, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Danny Kirker.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 8th, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 W. Main St. Mowrystown, Ohio with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Friday, November 7th, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Edgington Fuenral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center, an organization Kathy deeply supported. Give Here → sopcwecare.com

Her legacy of kindness and laughter lives on in her family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com