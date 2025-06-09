With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Stephen Charles Thomas, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, who passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, at the age of 79.

Stephen was born on February 24, 1946 at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky to Omar and Gladys Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, whose values of hard work & humility shaped the foundation of his life. He was blessed to share his life with Joyce McAfee Thomas, who was not only his partner, but a wonderful helping hand in raising their children. Together, they built a home filled with love, stability and quiet strength. Stephen is survived by his sons, Stephen Lowell Thomas (Erin Roche) & Jason Charles Thomas, his grandchildren, Alexis Colliver(Blake), Sara Marsden Thomas, Mason Roche and Charlotte Roche, that he loved and doted on deeply. He is also survived by his beloved “brother” as they referred to each other, rather than calling by name , Lowell C. O. Thomas of Venice, Florida and many nieces & nephews, each of whom held a special place in his heart and brought him joy and pride over the years.

A proud blue-collar man, Stephen spent many years working at Dayton Power & Light (DP&L), where he was known for his steady presence, strong work ethic and integrity. He worked mostly third shift on Unit 3 and was known as “Honest Steve” to most of his co-workers. Way before his retirement at DP&L was near, he embarked on a second career, alongside his sons during the mid “80’s” the birth of Thomas Auto Sales. Together they built a successful used car business, along with a salvage yard, known in the community for its honesty and heart. With humor and humility, they always said, “We sell vehicles scratch & dent, so you can afford to pay the rent” or “If you buy from Thomas Auto, you can put the title in the glovebox, instead of the payment book” or on the convertibles “Top goes down, price goes up” A reflection of the honest approach and care for the people they served.

Stephen had a lifelong love for antiques and found joy in tinkering with cars. Be believed in preserving old, fixing what others overlooked and taking pride in craftsmanship. He believed in making things last, fixing rather than replacing, and inputting love into everything he worked on.

Visitation will be held Saturday June 7, from 12:00-2:00 PM followed immediately by funeral services at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Stephen’s memory by helping someone in need, fixing up something forgotten or simply living with great quiet pride, loyalty and kindness he showed every day.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com