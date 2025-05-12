Rick Rhoades of Loveland, formerly of Mt. Orab, was born in Cincinnati on December 27, 1942, the son of the late Glenn H. and Annetta (King) Rhoades. He grew up in Mt. Orab where he attended school and graduated in 1961 from Mt. Orab High School. Departed his Earthly home on April 29, 2025 at the age of 82.

The name Rick Rhoades and the Mt. Orab VFW Post 9772 is synonymous. He served in the US Navy 1963-1967 serving active duty with the SeaBees in Vietnam. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Mt. Orab and and became a life member of the VFW Post 9772 for the past 50 years and has always exercised his dedicated effort over those years to be present and actively participate in the projects of the Post. He served as Commander in l976-77 and has served as Adjutant the past 45 years. He will always be remembered as the Master of Ceremonies at the Mt. Orab VFW Memorial Day program held at Mt. Orab Cemetery with his powerful rendition “In Flanders Field.” and his integral role in the Brown County Fair Veterans program. He was an avid reader and history buff and derived much pleasure in sharing his acquired knowledge of heroes of the various wars beginning with the Civil War and going forward.

Rick’s leadership qualities carried over into community activities. He served as Past President of the Goshen Township Historical Society, Inc. and served as a board member. Member of the Marine Corps League affiliated with the US Navy. He was employed with the US Postal System for 42 years before retiring as a mail carrier where he shared many fond memories with his contact families. He was a kind, caring and compassionate individual always aware of the needs of his fellow comrades and worked diligently in assisting them in resolving their viable incidents in a timely manner. He will be sorely missed by those he shared a personal friendship with, both through military affiliations as well as private citizens.

He is survived by his wife, Edna (Gunter) of 50 years.; James Manning, step-son, James Brandon Manning, step-grandson; Tara Horne, step-grandaughter; 2 great-great-grandchildren, William Manning and Elly Horne; 2 sisters: Madelyn Hines and Janet Rhoades, both of Arizona and a host of friends, family and acquaintances. Preceded in death by brother-in-law Jim Hines.

There will be no public services. A Celebration of Life will be held at at a later date. John H. Evans Funeral Home in Goshen serving the family.

SeaBee Song

We’re the SeaBees of the Navy

We can build and we can fight

We’ll pave the way to victory

And guard it day and night

And we promise that we remember

the “Seventh of December”

We’re the SeaBees of the Navy

Bees of the Seven Seas

The Navy wanted men

That’s where we came in

Mister Brown and Mister Jones

The Owens, the Cohens and Flynn

The Navy wanted more

of Uncle Sammy’s Kin

So we all joined up

And Brother we’re in to win

If desired, memorial donation may be made: Goshen Twp. Historical Society, Inc., P.O. Box 671, Goshen, OH 45122 or Mt. Orab VFW, Attn: Richard Dyer, P.O. Box 421, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or donor’s choice