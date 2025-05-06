Charles Dennis Brooks, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, May 4, 2025, with family by his side. Born on May 23, 1939 to the late Mills Ernest and Magnolia “Nola” Pearl (Ogden) Brooks, Charles lived a life full of love, faith, and service.

Charles was raised in Locust Ridge in Brown County, spending much time with his cousins. He was drafted into the army. Upon his return, he began working at General Electric in Evendale, Ohio. During this time, he met his beloved wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Garrison which changed everything. While attending a revival with Dorothy’s family, Charles gave his life to God, a decision that would shape his future.

Charles and Dottie were living in Georgetown with their two children when Charles answered the call to become a minister. The family moved to Colorado where Charles graduated from Nazarene Bible College and finished his bachelor’s degree at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Kansas.

His ministry in the Church of the Nazarene began in Eagle River, Wisconsin. He then pastored a church in Mattoon, Wisconsin where his son, Bradley Scott, died in a farming accident. Charles ended his ministry in Jamestown, New York. After nearly twenty years of loving the congregations, he was blessed to serve, Charles and Dottie returned to Georgetown, Ohio, where he worked as a Brown County juvenile probation officer before retiring, helping high school boys find a better path.

Charles was a devoted grandfather to two beloved granddaughters. He was a man who appreciated and loved his family, friends and neighbors, always ready with a kind word or a helping hand.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Brooks, his granddaughters, Lonna Marie and Aleah Sue Brooks, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Brad, his wife, Dottie and his siblings, Lenore Hayes, Helen Ware, Mills E. “Bud” Brooks, Janet Casada, and Wanetta “Nettie” Dunn.

Charles’ life was a testament to his faith, love, and commitment to serving others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of kindness and devotion will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Visitation for Charles will be on Friday from 5-7pm at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab with the service to follow at 7. Memorial donations may be sent to the Refinery Church of the Nazarene in Maysville, Kentucky.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com