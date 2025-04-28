Darlene Sue Graves, a beloved mother, cherished grandmother, devoted sister, caring aunt, and dedicated nurse, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025. Her gentle heart and quiet strength leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew and loved her.

Born on October 15, 1966, Darlene lived a life rooted in caring for others. As a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), she dedicated her career to offering comfort and kindness to those in need , a calling that mirrored the love and selflessness she showed her family and friends every day.

Darlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Randy Graves; her mother, Jetta Mullins; her father, Randall Henderson; and her sister, Robin Wright. Though her life was touched by loss, she faced each day with strength, grace, and an open heart.

She is survived by her loving children . Eric Henderson and his wife Quannah, Cory Reynolds, and Ashley Reynolds , and her six beautiful grandchildren, who filled her world with joy. Darlene also leaves behind her devoted sister, Charlene Graham; her niece, Nicole Graham; her brother, Matthew Mullins; and her stepsister, Rhonda Ackley, along with extended family and a lifetime of cherished friends.

Darlene’s home was a place of warmth, laughter, and unconditional love, a true reflection of her beautiful spirit.

Though she is deeply missed, her love will continue to guide and comfort all who were blessed to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 10, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3215 Snider Malott Rd. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories, laughter, and love in honor of Darlene , a woman whose kindness and heart touched so many and will never be forgotten.