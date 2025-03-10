Charles Richard Ferriel, age 98, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired custodian for the Western Brown School District, a United States WWII Navy veteran, former member of the Mt.Orab Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed line dancing. Charles was born March 8, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Estell Eldon and Frances Elma (Dumford) Ferriel. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives – Helen (Watson) Ferriel in 1978 and Alice (Curliss) Ferriel in 2019, two sons – Kenneth Ferriel in 2014 and Ronald Ferriel in 2022 and two step-daughters – Patty Brusman and Verlie Dean.

Mr. Ferriel is survived by one daughter – Linda Moore and husband Gary of Georgetown, Ohio, two step-daughters – Gloria Wade and husband Calvin of Williamsburg, Ohio and Rosemary Klaas of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Linda Ferriel of Batavia, Ohio; two grandchildren – Justin Moore and wife Melissa of Georgetown, Ohio and Charlene Braun of Mt.Orab, Ohio and two great grandchildren – Marcus Skwarlo of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Elena Moore of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday. March 13, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Al Bolte will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio with Military Honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt.Orab Fire Department, P.O. Box 454, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com