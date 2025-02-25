Michael David Ward, age 73, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Monday, February 24, 2025 at his residence. He was a United States Navy Veteran and a retired truck driver for Distech for 22 years. Michael was born August 7, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Preston and Mary (Tyler) Ward.

Mr. Ward is survived by his wife of 51 years – Debbie (Hall) Ward whom he married on April 21, 1973; three children – Chad Ward and wife Niki of Milford, Ohio, Shannon Ward of Williamsburg, Ohio and Tonya Shorten and husband Chad of Mt. Orab, Ohio; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers – Leon Ward of Winchester, Ohio, Ronnie Ward of Williamsburg, Ohio and Steve Ward of Milford, Ohio; three sisters – Vicki Ward of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Teresa Bergfeld of Williamsburg, Ohio and Debra Jo Frey of Milford, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com