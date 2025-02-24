Western Brown girls head to district finals for first time since 1994

Sophomore center Danica Verdon came off the Western Brown bench to contribute with 10 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in the Lady Broncos’ post season tourney win over Aiken. Above, Verdon goes up for a score during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Leading the way in scoring for the Western Brown Lady Broncos in their district semifinals win over Talawanda was sophomore forward Aubrey Schaffner with 14 points. Above, Schaffner shoots from the charity stripe during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Jadelyn “J” Jenike finished with 10 points to go along with six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in the Lady Broncos’ district semifinals win over Talawanda. Above, Jenike heads down the court on a fast break during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The No. 7 seed Western Brown Lady Broncos pulled off a narrow 49-48 victory over No. 8 seed Talawanda in the Southwest District Division III semifinals at Princeton High School on Feb. 18 to earn a berth in the district finals. It marks the Western Brown girls basketball program’s first appearance in the district finals since 1994.

In an exciting post season battle that was close throughout, the Lady Broncos rallied to out-score Talawanda 19-12 in the fourth quarter to claim the one-point victory.

The Lady Broncos got off to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter, but managed only four points in the second quarter while being out-paced by Talawanda 8-4 in the frame.

At halftime break, the two teams were knotted at 17 points.

The Lady Broncos trailed 36-30 at the end of the third period but the young Western Brown varsity squad handled the tournament pressure well, battling back for the win.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos was sophomore forward Aubrey Schaffner with 14 points. Schaffner went 6-of-12 from the field and connected on 2-of-2 attempts from the foul line. She also pulled down 11 rebounds to record a double-double in the district semifinals win.

Also firing for double figures to aid the Lady Broncos in the win over Talawanda was freshman guard Jadelyn “J” Jenike. Jenike finished with 10 points to go along with six rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Western Brown’s junior guard Peyton Butler contributed nine points in the Feb. 18 victory.

The win in the district semifinals against Talawanda came after the Lady Broncos dominated the hardwood for a 79-37 district quarterfinals victory over No. 6 seed Aiken.

The Lady Broncos were quick out the gate in their first post season tourney game, rising to a 17-5 lead in the first period.

By halftime break, the Lady Broncos had built a 34-20 lead over Aiken.

The Lady Broncos kept up the pace in the second half, out-scoring Aiken 25-12 in the third quarter and 20-5 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 42-point win.

There were four Lady Broncos to shoot for double figures against Aiken.

Jenike led the way in scoring for Western Brown with 16 points, sinking 7-of-14 shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers. Jenike also finished with seven assists and five rebounds.

Western Brown’s freshman forward Mayci Murrell shot for 11 points against Aiken while also grabbing six rebounds and snatching two steals.

Butler finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Sophomore center Danica Verdon came off the Western Brown bench to contribute with 10 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Schaffner and Western Brown freshman forward Shylah Day finished with nine points each in the win over Aiken.

As a team, the Lady Broncos shot 47.2-percent from the field in their win over Aiken and totaled 55 rebounds.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to take on No. 1 seed Carroll in the district finals at Princeton on Feb. 22.

The Lady Broncos stood at an overall record of 16-8 after their win over Talawanda.