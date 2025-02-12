Mary Catherine (Montgomery) Martin, 82, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away peacefully Friday, February 7, 2025, at Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Mary was born November 4, 1942, in her home to the late Richard and Dora (Rigdon) Montgomery of Mt. Orab, OH. She married her husband William (“Willie”) Pence Martin on June 1, 1963.

Preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, and granddaughter, Victoria Marie, she is survived by her sons William Pence II (Christine) of Fort Thomas, KY, and Richard Oakley (Michelle) of Cold Spring, KY; and grandchildren Abigail Grace, Timothy Andrew, William Pence III, Cameron Montgomery, MIDN 2/C Dominic Edward, Annamae Rose, Jonah Alexander, Emmalyn Noell, and Christopher Michael.

Born and raised in Mt. Orab, OH, Mary was a graduate of Mt. Orab High School, earned an associate degree in business from Fugazzi Business College, and attended Morehead State University and Ohio University Chillicothe. She and Willie spent nearly their entire married life in Chillicothe where she enjoyed 26 years of service at Ross County Job and Family Services Children’s Division and several years working part time at W&W Cleaners. Being mother to her sons and Granny to her grandchildren was the delight of her life in addition to cooking and baking for family gatherings, decorating for holidays, and tending her flowers.

An active member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church for more than 35 years, she was active in the choir and Miriam Rebecca Circle as well as a founding contributor of Wee Care, Inc. helping pregnant women and fathers finish high school.

Mary served her community on several boards including Burton Stevenson Foundation and the Thrift Shop. For more than 50 years she and Willie shared involvement with the developmentally disabled including serving on the Frontier Services Board. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters, Good Samaritan, Farmers Union, and Order of Eastern Star #419 where she served as Mother Advisor to Rainbow Girls and Past Matron.

During their 59 years of marriage, she and Willie enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, all Provinces of Canada, Israel, Germany, Italy, China, and Panama. Along with traveling, they delighted in attending their grandchildren’s plays, recitals, athletic events, and graduations. They were deeply proud of their large family and grateful for all the blessings they shared.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, February 17, 2025 at Walnut Street United Methodist Church, Main Street, Chillicothe. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Haller Funeral Home and Crematory, Chillicothe, where an Eastern Star Memorial Service will be held at 5:00. Mary will be laid to rest with Willie at Mt. Orab Cemetery, 2:00 pm Monday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to benefit the living may be made to First Capital Enterprises, Frontier Community Services, Walnut Street United Methodist Church Choir or Christ Community Kitchen, or the Chillicothe Thrift Shop.