Mary Ruth Elizabeth Bailey, age 62, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 30, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a retired LPN working for Hospice and most recently, family planning for Adams Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP). Mary was a member of the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church near Hamersville, Ohio and the Emmaus Community. She loved her family, being a Mamaw, taking care of people and her church and Emmaus families. Mary enjoyed traveling and playing in the church softball league and was an avid Bengals fan. She touched many lives throughout the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Mary was born June 27, 1962 in Jellico, Tennessee the daughter of the late Richard D. Marion and Jessie B. (Randolph) Reynolds. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years – Michael “Beetle” Scott Bailey in 2019, one daughter – Kasey Ann Nicol Bailey in 2008, one sister – Emma Bryant, two brothers – George and Elmer Marion and her step-father – Verldon Reynolds.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by three sons – Brandon Webb and wife Melissa of Columbus, Ohio, Zachary Webb and wife Devin of Colorado, Sean Bailey and wife Katie of Hamersville, Ohio; one daughter – Erin Edmisten and husband Josh of Winchester, Ohio; bonus daughter – Kendra Boggs of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Cormac and Levon Webb, Noah and Jennifer Bailey, Jayden, Jett, Cora and Jordan Edmisten and Baby Edmisten due in July; one brother – Billy Wayne Marion and wife Carman of Hamersville, Ohio; two sisters – Debra Huff of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Ethel Marion and husband Bill Ramey of Bethel, Ohio; step-brother – Rickey Reynolds of Georgetown, Ohio; step-sister – Mary Helen Sturgil of Kentucky; one brother-in-law – Rick Schubert of Mt.Orab, Ohio; special niece – Teresa Adkins and husband Scott of California; best friend – Ginger Ring of Amelia, Ohio and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, February 2, 2025 at the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church, 11693 State Rote 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to: Vitas Hospice, 255 East 5th Street, Suite 1050, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com