Mary Jane White, age 89, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born October 17, 1935 in Mt.Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late William A. and Thelma M. (Ogden) Colwell. Mary was united in marriage with her childhood sweetheart, Everett “Fred” White on September 3, 1955, following his return from Germany while serving his country in the United States Army. In her early years, she was employed by the Western and Southern Life Insurance Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. After her marriage to Fred, she worked as a bookkeeper for the U.S. Shoe Company in Norwood, Ohio until they were blessed with their two daughters. Mary then chose to be a homemaker until her daughters were grown and then she worked as a realtor for over 20 years. She was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ, enjoyed sewing, going to yard sales with Fred, reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Mary treasured her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always there to support them at sporting events and other activities they were involved in. She was truly their #1 fan. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Everett “Fred” White in 2014, one brother – Willard Colwell and wife Shirley, one sister – Goldie Jones and one brother-in-law – Richard Clifton.

Mrs. White is survived by two wonderful daughters – Patti Seesholtz and husband Gary of Georgetown, Ohio and Tammy Midlam and husband Mike of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Heather Bertrum and husband Alex of Georgetown, Ohio, Holli Blake and husband Steve of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Russell Midlam and wife Amanda of Marysville, Ohio and Ryan Seesholtz and wife Casandra of Napoleon, Ohio; nine great grandchildren – Riley, Emily and Collin Bertrum, Brynlee Blake, Kaylee, Luke and Mason Midlam and Adrianna and Jackson Seesholtz; two sisters – Ann Clifton and Bonnie Bowling and husband Paul both of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one brother – Jeff Colwell and wife Ginny of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Dawson Jones of Dayton, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.