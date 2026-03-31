Elizabeth Holton, 95

Elizabeth Holton, age 95, of Decatur, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 28, 2026 with her family by her side at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born January 29, 1931 in Clermont County, Ohio the daughter of the late Hiram Samuel and Lyle Jean (Mattingly) Tatman, Sr. Elizabeth devoted her life to the family farm, pouring her heart into nurturing the land and tending to her beautiful flowers and yard. She found great joy in the company of her family, neighbors and friends, always ready to offer a kind hand and a warm smile. Elizabeth’s spirit was deeply connected to her community through her membership in the former Liberty Chapel Church of Christ and the Brown County Farm Bureau. Her legacy of hard work, kindness and unwavering support will be cherished by all who knew her. Besides her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years – Joseph “Joe” Lewis Holton in 2006 whom she married December 10, 1950; one sister – Marilyn Pickrell; one brother – Hiram Samuel Tatman, Jr., one son-in-law – Bill Fauth, Jr., one great-granddaughter – Emma Grace Bolender and one great-grandson – Montgomery Hawkins.

Mrs. Holton is survived by three daughters – Jo Ann Fauth and Shannon Jennings of Ripley, Ohio, Jean Bolender and husband Randie of Russellville, Ohio and Janice Gray and husband Larry of Cherry Fork, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jody Demlow and husband TJ of Winchester, Ohio, Jason Daniels and wife Sara of Winchester, Ohio, Ashely Grazilla and husband Scott of Hillsboro, Ohio and Adam Bolender and wife Aubrey of Russellville, Ohio; six great-grandchildren – Paige Souder and husband Bradley, Macy, Emery Kate and Brant Bolender, Memphis Hawkins and Samara Kendall and husband Kaden; two great-great-grandchildren – Ryder and McKenzie Jo Souder and one sister-in-law – Betty Tatman.

Funeral services will be held at 11: 00 A.M. Friday, April 3, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Kevin Jodrey will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, April 2, 2026 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be to the Bryd Township Trustees (memo: Decatur Community Center) 5255 State Route 763, Ripley, Ohio 45167 or Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.