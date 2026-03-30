Joann Pence, 83, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Pence was born January 20, 1943 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of the late Joel and Fannie (Chandler) King. She was also preceded in death a granddaughter – Amber Reynolds; three sisters – Levah McCollum, Geneva DeMaris and Peggy Butcher.

Mrs. Pence is survived by her loving husband of sixty-eight years – Roy Pence; three daughters – Cheryl Baumann (Robert) of Sardinia, Ohio, Mary Cofrancesco (Tony) of Georgetown, Ohio and Janet Siemianowski of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – John A. Siemianowski of Georgetown, Ohio, Ryan Cofrancesco of Ripley, Ohio. Joanna Siemianowski of Jacksonville, Florida and Eric Siemianowski of Beaver, Ohio; three great-grandchildren – Delaney Pennington, Nora Siemianowski and Willow Cofrancesco; two brothers – David King of Interlachen, Florida and Russell King of Barling, Arkansas.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Private inurnment will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com