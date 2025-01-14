John K. Hoskins, 83, of Fayetteville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025. He was born on March 21, 1941.

John is survived by his wife of 30 years, Helen Hoskins of Fayetteville, Ohio; his children: Traci (Kevin) Daniels of Michigan, Terri (Chris) Hawk of Michigan, Carla Brown of Cheviot, Ohio, Linda (Todd) Medcalf of Madeira, Ohio, Terry (Michelle) Beyersdorff of Hamilton, Ohio, Kate (Chris Roberts) Loux of Mesa, Arizona, and Greg Loux of Amelia, Ohio; his grandchildren: Dena, Amanda, Rachel, T.J., Matthew, Amanda, Alex, Justin and Ryan; his 18 great-grandchildren; as well as two brothers and two sisters.

John was preceded in death by his son, Michael Byersdorff and his grandchild, Tyler.

John loved dirt car racing. He retired from Sunflower Carriers as a driver.

Funeral service 2 PM Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, where family and friends received from 12 PM until the time of service. Brian Wikoff officiating.