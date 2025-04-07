Richard T. (Brig) Young, age 96, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Friday, April 4, 2025 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born December 1, 1928 in Adams County, OH, the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Osman) Young. He was a US Army veteran during the Korean Conflict and a life-long farmer. He also was a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394, Russellville Masonic Lodge #166 and a life-time member of the Carpenter Union Local #2.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Erma Young, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Brig is survived by sons, Rick Young and wife Melissa of Mt. Orab, Brad Young and wife Louise of Maysville, KY; daughter, Michele Steinman and husband Tim of Georgetown; 14 grandchildren, Linsey Sawyers (Joe), Kyle Young, Kati Kilgore (Matt), Hailee Neal (Tyler), Katie Wagner (Josh), Abby Scott (Craig Waits), Paul Young, Katey O’Farrell, Daniel O’Farrell, Ben Lester (Veronica Lawrence), Kris Steinman, Kory McElroy (Kelly), Jayme Greene (J.P.), Jesse Steinman; 24 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

