James Dwight Freeman, 79, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2024 at his home. He was owner/operator of Jim’s Plumbing and Electric for fifty years, a United States Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion in Sardinia, Ohio. Mr. Freeman was born July 14, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Paeltz) Freeman. He was also preceded in death by four siblings – Dennis Freeman, Byron K. Freeman, Mary Henize and Randy Jandes.

Mr. Freeman is survived by his loving wife of nine years – Marty (Schoenberger) Freeman; six children – Shawna Freeman Teegarden of Ripley, Ohio, Kim Freeman Osborne of Ripley, Ohio, Lonnie Freeman of Bethel, Ohio, Ronda Freeman Baker (H.C.) of West Union, Ohio, James Freeman, Jr. of Mowrystown, Ohio and Tim Freeman; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four step-daughters; one sister – Belinda Sue Bruin of Aberdeen, Ohio and one brother – David Jandes of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday January 2, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday evening. Military Honors will be provided by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio at 5:00 P.M.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or at www.hospiceofhope.com