Jacob William Thomas “Tom” Wolf Sr., age 84, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Friday December 27, 2024, at his home surrounded by family. He was born the son of the late Jacob Nicholas Wolf and Mary Phyllis Skalley Wolf on September 23, 1940 in Fayetteville. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Catholic Church. Tom loved traveling the world! He enjoyed trips here in the United States and internationally for both work and pleasure. He proudly accomplished his goal of visiting all 50 states. Tom embodied his life’s work as a true engineer who loved to work with his hands; and lived by the motto, “Don’t be afraid to take it apart!” He also loved spending time with others whether that be with his family or friends socializing over a cold beer. He will be missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly. Tom is survived by his four children, Tom (Donna) Wolf Jr. of Clarksville, Kim (Jeff) Wolfer of Fayetteville, Joe Wolf of Lynchburg, and Larry (Brigitte) Wolf of Fayetteville; a daughter-in-law, Kim Wolf of Fayetteville; 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia “Pat” Marie Reuss Wolf on March 2, 2024; two children, Tim Wolf and Mary Nagel; step-mother, Elizabeth “Libby” Wolf; and siblings, Ronald G. Wolf, Gail Ann Wolf Stevenson, and Linda Rita Marie Wolf Waugh. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Sacred Heart Chapel in St. Martin (Former Brown County Ursuline/Chatfield Campus). Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately following visitation on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 12:00 noon also at Sacred Heart Chapel. Burial will follow in the St. Martin Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to St. Angela Merici, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118 or Queen City Hospice, 4055 Executive Park Drive Suite 240, Cincinnati Ohio 45241. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc