Matt Puckett, 47, of Winchester, OH, passed away Friday, December 20, 2024. He was born February 9, 1977 in Georgetown, OH to Michael and Peggy (Henson) Puckett.

In addition to his parents, Mike and Peggy Puckett of Winchester, he is also survived by one son; two daughters; sister, Michele Puckett (Rick Shepard) of Ash Ridge; one grandson as well as several aunts, uncles and nieces.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Brown County Animal Shelter.

