Gerald “Gary” Douglas Brown, age 76, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, December 23, 2024 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired cylinder pressman for Shearer-Bauer, a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Georgetown, Ohio, enjoyed fishing, playing cards, mowing and loved his family dearly. Gary was born October 13, 1948 in Sterling Township, Ohio the son of the late Roy Eugene and Electra Jane (Penny) Brown. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife – Anna Lou (Blair) Brown and two children – Lori Jane and James Lee Brown all in 1974 and five brothers and sisters – Virginia Lawson, Bernard Brown, Barbara Stephens, Brenda Housh and Roger Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 46 years – Sandra Sue (Rhodes) Brown whom he married June 30, 1978; three children – Penny Green and husband Gordon of Fayetteville, Ohio, Kirsten Rolph and husband Kirk of Maysville, Kentucky and William Roy Brown and wife Brittany of Fairborn, Ohio; five grandchildren – Carson, Cooper and Corbin Rolph, Brody Brown and Winnie Rohr and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2024 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day-Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church.

