Placing the wreath to remember the 80,000 plus U.S. service men and women from all branches of the military whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action was Diana Lawrence. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Maplewood Cemetery served as an official National Wreaths Across America Day location for the seventh straight year. Photo by Wade Linville

The 2024 Wreaths Across America Day in Ripley concluded with the playing of Taps. Photo by Wade Linville

Once again serving as the master of ceremonies for Wreaths Across America Day in Ripley was Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/NSDAR member Vickie Carrington. Photo by Wade Linville

Placing the wreath in honor of those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Merchant Marine was Bill Graybill ((U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, chaplain, and Ohio Division of Veterans Services Hall of Fame member). Photo by Wade Linville

Harriet Groh and students of the St. Michael School choir take part in the 2024 Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

More than three million volunteers at over 4,700 locations around the world took part in the National Wreaths Across America Day held Saturday, Dec. 14, and for the seventh straight year Ripley’s Maplewood Cemetery served as an official Wreaths Across America Day location.

A crowd gathered once again in front of the historic Soldier’s Monument at Maplewood Cemetery, a chance to remember fallen veterans, honor those who served in the United States Military and their families, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Once again serving as the master of ceremonies for the event was Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/NSDAR member, Vickie Carrington.

“There are millions of Americans gathering as a nation to remember, honor, and teach,” said Carrington.

“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made possible by those who came before us. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation and on foreign soil are men and women who gave their lives, or a portion of their lives, so that we can live in freedom and without fear. We are thankful for those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not forget you,” she added. “Today, we reflect on our nation’s veterans and active duty service members who have had to fight, and continue to fight, to protect the innocent and oppressed. There are many men and women serving today in all branches of the military, here at home and in far away places. We honor them and their families for the sacrifices they make each day as they work to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred, and injustice.”

Also addressing the crowd during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley was Betty Campbell, regent of the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“We are here to remember, not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath placed is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America,” said Campbell. “These live balsam fir veterans’ wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our nation and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf.”

Also playing prominent roles in Saturday’s National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley were the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard, Jackie Hanson (state chaplain, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary), local American Legion and VFW members, choir instructor Harriet Groh with elementary students of the St. Michael School choir, and those placing wreaths at the foot of the Soldier’s Monument.

Placing the wreath in honor of those who served and are serving in the United States Army were family members of the late veteran Thomas William Frebis (Susan Caproni, Margaret Eagan, David Frebis, Tim Frebis and Janie Wallace).

Thomas William Frebis served in the Army during the Korean War. Also remembered were Korean War veterans Frank Holden and Kenneth W. Jimison; Vietnam War veterans Leroy Louderback, Benjamin Franklin Baucom, Adrian Earl Lindsey, Victor Eugene Billingsley, and Robert Lee Turner; and Wayne Womacks who served from 1955-57 managing missiles on peace-keeping missions in Europe; James Ralph Fultz; Edward Earl Nunn; Ray Kiskaden; Larry William Hart; William Jerome Koewler; Robert Joseph Carter; David Lee Sward, Sr.; Clifton Pack; John Cornell Jennings, who was awarded three purple hearts; and Medal of Honor recipient Colonel Roger H.C. Donlon. All of these local men served their country with honor and pride, and passed away in 2024.

Placing the wreath in honor of those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Marine Corps were the children of Korean War veteran Elwood “Woody” Pollitt (Jackie Pollitt and Bonnie Pollitt Leonard). Also remembered were USMC Pvt First Class Thomas Defosse of Ripley who was killed in action in 1968 during the Vietnam War at the age of 19, as well as Marine Corps veterans Von Dale Prater and Robert F. Koehler who died this year.

Placing the wreath in honor of those who served and are serving in the U.S. Navy were the children of Korean War veteran Edgar Tucker, Jr. (Keith and Kent Tucker). Also remembered were U.S. Navy veterans David Martin Guenther, David Lee Bright, Owen L. Ashbrook, Brent L. Donathan, and Denver Martin Ruggles.

Placing the wreath in honor of those who served and are serving in the United States Air Force were the wife and children of Harlan Leon Broughton (Carol Ann Broughton, Becky Moran, Chris Broughton, and Lori Boling). Also remembered were local Air Force veterans who passed in 2024 – Harry Richard “Bud” Devore, Russell Ray “Dewball” Black, Robert W. Zurmehly, William Oldiges, Croley Isbill, and Michael J. Irving.

Placing the wreath in honor of those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Space Force was Charles Andrew Dyer (U.S. Air Force, ret.).

Placing the wreath in honor of those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Coast Guard was Alvin Wallace (U.S. Army, ret.).

Placing the wreath in honor of those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Merchant Marine was Bill Graybill (U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, chaplain, and Ohio Division of Veterans Services Hall of Fame member).

Placing the wreath to remember the 80,000 plus U.S. service men and women from all branches of the military whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action was Diana Lawrence, a longtime supporter of U.S. Military men and women who, with her sister Jean Johnston, co-founded the non-profit Troop Box Ministry in Hamersville to send care packages to those serving overseas.

Carrington expressed appreciation of all those who attended this year’s Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley and of all volunteers who took part in the ceremony.

“We could not do this without your help,” Carrington said of the volunteers who helped to make Wreaths Across America Day at Maplewood Cemetery possible.

Before the ceremony ended with the playing of Taps, Carrington took time to recognize the men and women who are working to identify the remains of veterans who have been lost.

“We salute the men and women who are working tirelessly to identify the remains of those who have been lost to their country and family for so long. We remember,” said Carrington.