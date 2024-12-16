Constance Finney Rhoten, 91, of Lexington, KY passed away on December 11, 2024. She was born April 22, 1933 in Ripley, Ohio, to Charles and Marjorie (nee Work) Finney. A dedicated learner, she graduated as valedictorian of Ripley-Union High School Class of 1951. She married Charles William Rhoten on May 23, 1953 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage until his passing in 2021. Initially they made their home in Cynthiana, Kentucky before a transfer took them to Lexington in 1961. Connie’s focus in life was her family as a devoted wife and a mother who dedicated herself to raising their three children, Becky, Drew, and Annie. She was also a loving grandmother who was delighted by and enjoyed her six grandchildren. Connie enthusiastically embraced her Catholic faith and was truly an example of a servant leader. In Lexington, she served as the Director of Religious Education at Christ the King Catholic Church, and later held this same position at St. Peter Catholic Church. She also worked for Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Lexington. After Charlie retired in 1990, they moved to Madison, Indiana, embarking on a new chapter in their life. Purchasing the local Mayflower agency, Madison Transfer and Storage, Connie helped Charlie with the business, but she also found time to work part-time at Rotary Lift until they both retired for a second time. In Madison, Connie volunteered by supporting her community in teaching English as a second language to Japanese women, serving as a Eucharist minister at the women’s prison, and supporting her parish community in many ways. These represent just a fraction of Connie’s involvement, as she became a cherished friend to many while positively influencing numerous lives. Connie’s influence extended far beyond Madison and Lexington as she and Charlie actively participated in mission trips to various locations including: Papua, New Guinea; San Miguel, Mexico; Tohatchi, New Mexico; and closer to home, several trips to the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina to assist in the recovery and relief effort there. They also enjoyed traveling for leisure, which included journeys across the United States and internationally to many foreign countries. In her retirement she spent countless hours gardening, knitting, reading, watching the Cincinnati Reds, and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team; but what she loved most was supporting her grandchildren in their many activities. A LOVING FAMILY Connie is survived by her loving family. Children: Rebecca Adkins and her husband Eddie Adkins of Ridgeland, MS; Andrew Rhoten and his wife Ann Marie Rhoten of Madison, IN; and Ann Rhoten and her husband Robert White of Lexington, KY; Grandchildren, who affectionally called her Granny: Emma Adkins of Austin, TX; Taylor Rhoten and his wife Luana Rhoten of Emeryville, CA; Grayson Rhoten and his fiancée, Paige Works of Hanover, IN; James White and his wife Abby Teater White of Lancaster, KY, Melissa White-Archer and her husband Allen Archer of Johnson City, TN; Abigail Rhoten White of Chattanooga, TN; Two great grandchildren: Walker and Lyndee White; Sisters-in-law: Patricia Schell of Cincinnati, OH; Janice Klinker and her husband Richard Klinker of Ripley, OH; and Barbara Rhoten of Hamilton, OH; Brother-in-law: Larry Rhoten of North Ft. Myers, FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister-in-law Marilyn Rhoten Martin and her husband Nathan Martin, brothers-in-law Roy Rhoten, George Thomas Rhoten, William Koewler and Robert Schell and sisters-in-law Shirley Rhoten Koewler and Shirley Dunn Rhoten. MEMORIAL MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2025 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 East Second Street, Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road, Madison, Indiana THE ROSARY The Rosary will be offered at 9:30 a.m. at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre. Procession will form and leave at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. MEMORIAL EXPRESSIONS Our entire lives we watched our parents give in many ways without ever seeking credit or recognition. In lieu of flowers please consider anonymously doing a kind gesture for someone in her honor. Online condolences & remembrances can be left on www.morgan-nay.com ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS A special thank you to the compassionate and caring staff of the Willows at Citation, and Bluegrass Care Navigators.