Joann Coburn, age 82, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born August 22, 1942 in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Jess and Myrtle (Powers) Dixon. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Timothy Stepp and one brother – Billy Ray Dixon.

Ms. Coburn is survived by one daughter – Tonya Stanley-Ohrablo and husband Ken of Mt. Orab, Ohio and two grandchildren – Amber O’Sheal and husband Patrick of Keller, Texas and Rebecca Stanley of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2024 at the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com