Patricia C. Oberschlake, age 93, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 30, 2024 peacefully at her home in the presence of her family. She was born December 27, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late William Carl and Nellie (Jones) Sells. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dwight W. Oberschlake in 2002 and two sisters – Lois Fulton and Frances Schenz. Patricia and her late husband Dwight raised six children on their dairy farm near Hamersville, Ohio which became Friendly Meadows Golf Course in 1973 and is still family owned and operated after fifty-one years. Patricia was a member of the Bible Chapel United Church of Christ in Hamersville, Ohio. She enjoyed singing, playing cards, traveling the world with her husband, raising collie dogs and enjoying her retirement years in Sebring, Florida.

Mrs. Oberschlake is survived by six children – Dan Oberschlake and wife Ann of Greenville, Wisconsin, Susan Bowen and husband Maurice of Springfield, Missouri, Lou Ann Oberschlake and husband Dan Day of Hamersville, Ohio, James Oberschlake and partner Laura Graham of Hamersville, Ohio, Steve Oberschlake and wife Cindy of Hamersville, Ohio and Mary Porter and husband Dan of Williamsburg, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, December 8, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Bill Godby will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Bible Chapel United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 194, Hamersville, Ohio 45130 or to Sanctuary Hospice, 4660 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040.

