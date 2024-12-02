Paul Monroe Riddle, age 86, of Bethel, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 26, 2024.

Paul was married 64 years to the love of his life, Marlene Jeanette (Simmermon) Riddle. They were wed June 11, 1960 at the Felicity Church of Christ, Felicity, Ohio. Two years later, their family grew with the addition of their oldest daughter, Joyce Linda (Steve) Schulte who was followed three years later by daughter Diane Carol (Riddle) Hensley. The family treasures the countless memories of Paul as a doting grandpa with the addition of Joyce and Steve’s daughters, Laura Catherine (Rusty) Trumble and Lisa Nicole Bailey. His life was made even richer when he became a Great Grandpa with the addition of Laura’s children Nicholas Paul Ormes and Noelle Paige Ormes. His family meant the world to him and he was so proud of all of them.

Paul was the 5th child born to Vincel and Nola Riddle on September 27, 1938, in Morehead, Kentucky. He grew up on the Twin Bridges Family Farm in Williamsburg, Ohio where he was proud to play high school basketball as a Williamsburg Wildcat. Paul is survived by his oldest sister Roxie (Carl) Schuchmann and was proceeded in death by his older sister Grace (Eddie) Hughes, older brothers William (Joann) Riddle, Jack Riddle and his younger sister Shirley Riddle.

Paul dedicated his life to God and was baptized in his faith at the Felicity Church of Christ. He continued to serve in the church throughout his life as a deacon, church bus driver, lawn mower and handy-man.

Paul was proud to be an American and served his country proudly in the Army National Guard.

Paul was hired by Cincinnati Milling Machine in Oakley, Ohio in August 1964 and spent 36 years working a variety of jobs which he took much pride in and talked of often in great detail. The company later became Cincinnati Milacron and expanded locations to Afton and Mt. Orab where he worked until he retired, building life-long friendships. He had a special gift of being able to figure out how things worked and to fix them or make them better. He was always working on a lawn mower, chainsaw or other mechanical thing and enjoyed helping others.

After his retirement in 2000, he took up fishing which he enjoyed with family and friends in his small boat or on the bank of a lake or river. He and Marlene enjoyed talking with friends at car shows and cruise ins with their 1965 single-owner Chevrolet Impala and 1972 Dodge Dart. He taught himself to play the guitar and attended the Bethel Bluegrass Jam sessions on Friday evenings where he met and joined The Bottom of the Barrell Bluegrass Band playing at local events and nursing homes. He looked forward to his daily morning trip to McDonald’s where he would drink coffee and tell stories with friends.

He is remembered fondly by so many and loved deeply by his family. He truly left the world he touched a better place and will be profoundly missed. We are honored to say his life reflected the old proverb; “When you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die, the world cries and you rejoice.”

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 10:00 am at Felicity Christian Church Chapel, 847 OH-133, Felicity, OH 45120, immediately followed by a funeral service at noon officiated by Rick Gableman, his minister and friend of more than 45 years­­­­­­­­­. He will be buried at Tate Township Cemetery, 2655 Spring Street Bethel, OH 45106 in a private ceremony. Memorials can be made to Felicity Christian Church.