John Cornell “J.C.” Jennings, age 77, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 28, 2024 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a retired rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Georgetown, Ohio, a lifelong farmer and a United State Vietnam War Army veteran who was awarded 3 Purple Heart Medals. J.C. enjoyed visiting and supporting locally owned businesses, attending auctions of all varieties and visiting and talking to everyone. He was born June 30, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Ralph Mason Jennings and Mary Frances (Flowers) Jennings Charles.

Mr. Jennings is survived by one daughter – Erin Jennings and fiancé Chad Hutchison of New Richmond, Ohio; companion – Olivia Cooper of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers – Shannon Jennings of Winchester, Ohio and JoAnn Fauth, Ralph Jennings and wife Linda of Hamersville, Ohio and Cameron Charles and wife Deanna of Watsetka, Illinois; one sister – April Charles of Georgetown, Ohio; five nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Graveside services will be at the Confidence Cemetery following the visitation, with military honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com