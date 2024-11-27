Receiving Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team football awards were (in no particular order): Caleb Neth (junior, Williamsburg), Trey Holden (junior, Williamsburg), Troy Harris (junior, Williamsburg), Luke Czamecki (junior, Williamsburg), Michael Corcoran (senior, Williamsburg), Rylin Collins (sophomore, Williamsburg), Braedyn Crone (senior, Fayetteville-Perry), Owen Roberts (senior, East Clinton), Clayton Kimmey (senior, East Clinton), Connor Yeager (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Brady Schmidt (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Josh Groeber (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Caleb Sears (senior, Blanchester), Zachary Musselman (senior, Blanchester), Tristen Malone (senior, Blanchester), Isaiah Abbott (senior, Blanchester), Eli Welch (junior, Bethel-Tate), Landen Schultian (junior, Bethel-Tate), Jaden Mersman (junior, Bethel-Tate), Joe Kilgore (senior, Bethel-Tate), and Talon Armacost (senior, Bethel-Tate). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to its first team football all-stars during the annual SBAAC fall sports awards banquet at Hamersville School Nov. 6.

Also receiving awards were this year’s SBAAC football players of the year, coaches of the year, and league champion teams.

It was Clinton-Massie finishing 5-0 in the SBAAC American Division to claim the league title. The Batavia Bulldogs finished second in the SBAAC big school division at 4-1, followed by Wilmington at 3-2. Goshen, New Richmond, and Western Brown all finished 1-4 in the SBAAC American Division.

Batavia senior Max Mehlman took home the SBAAC American Division Football Offensive Player of the Year Award. Mehlman (WR,DB) was second in the SBAAC in receiving yards with 1,005.

Receiving SBAAC American Division Defensive Co-Player of the Year awards were Batavia junior Vontay Calloway and Clinton-Massie senior Ty Clutter. Calloway finished the season with 8.5 sacks and 72 tackles, and Clutter finished with 79 tackles.

Batavia’s Wayne Stacy received the SBAAC American Division Football Coach of the Year Award.

Among those named to the SBAAC American Division First Team were Western Brown senior Brady Sutton (QB), Western Brown senior Lucas Powell (WR), and Western Brown junior Tye Spaulding (LB, TE).

Spaulding led the SBAAC in tackles this fall with 149 (110 solo).

Sutton was second in the SBAAC in passing yards this past season with 2,477.

Powell was fourth in the SBAAC in receiving yards this fall with 742.

Earning SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Eli Stewart (junior, Wilmington), Bryson Schutte (senior, Wilmington), Jesse Keith (junior, Wilmington), Malachi Cumberland (senior, Wilmington), Brady Sutton (senior, Western Brown), Tye Spaulding (junior, Western Brown), Lucas Powell (senior, Western Brown), Dylan Wolf (sophomore, New Richmond), Cohen Manning (senior, New Richmond), Silas Jacob (senior, New Richmond), Carson Hunley (senior, Goshen), Grant Hemdon (senior, Goshen), River Gambrell (senior, Goshen), Kaden Zantene (junior, Clinton-Massie), Peyton Warren (sophomore, Clinton-Massie), Brady Russell (senior, Clinton-Massie), Eli Muterspaw (junior, Clinton-Massie), Dakin Johnson (junior, Clinton-Massie), Ty Clutter (senior, Clinton-Massie), Max Mehlman (senior, Batavia), Marcus Hughbanks (junior, Batavia), Carson Harris (junior, Batavia), AJ Graves (junior, Batavia), and Vontay Calloway (junior, Batavia).

The Williamsburg Wildcats finished as this year’s SBAAC National Division football champs with a perfect league mark of 5-0. Bethel-Tate finished runner-up in the National Division at 4-1.

Bethel-Tate junior Landen Schultian received the SBAAC National Division Offensive Player of the Year Award, while Bethel-Tate senior Talon Armacost and Williamsburg sophomore Rylin Collins received SBAAC National Division Defensive Co-Player of the Year awards.

Receiving the SBAAC National Division Football Coach of the Year Award was Bethel-Tate’s Jeff Essig.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Caleb Neth (junior, Williamsburg), Trey Holden (junior, Williamsburg), Troy Harris (junior, Williamsburg), Luke Czamecki (junior, Williamsburg), Michael Corcoran (senior, Williamsburg), Rylin Collins (sophomore, Williamsburg), Braedyn Crone (senior, Fayetteville-Perry), Owen Roberts (senior, East Clinton), Clayton Kimmey (senior, East Clinton), Connor Yeager (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Brady Schmidt (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Josh Groeber (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Caleb Sears (senior, Blanchester), Zachary Musselman (senior, Blanchester), Tristen Malone (senior, Blanchester), Isaiah Abbott (senior, Blanchester), Eli Welch (junior, Bethel-Tate), Landen Schultian (junior, Bethel-Tate), Jaden Mersman (junior, Bethel-Tate), Joe Kilgore (senior, Bethel-Tate), and Talon Armacost (senior, Bethel-Tate).