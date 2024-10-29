Robert “Bobby” Francis Aubry, age 59, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Thursday, October 17, 2024. He was the owner and operator of Action Construction and Excavation, member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio, former member of the Fayetteville Fire and EMS as a Cadet, Firefighter, EMS driver and Fireman’s Festival Committee, served on the Fayetteville Village Council and attended the Fayetteville-Perry High School and the Southern Hills Joint Vocational School. Bobby was a skilled mechanic and carpenter and loved riding his motorcycle. He never missed going to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota or any other bike event. Bobby was born February 1, 1965 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of the late John Thomas and Justine Mary (Kiley) Aubry. Besides, his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers – Jimmy, Timmy, Joey, Teddy, Pat and Johnny Aubry, one sister – Jacqueline Aubry and two brothers-in-law – Norm Ashcraft and Dennis Cronin.

Mr. Aubry is survived by four children – Robert Aubry of Batavia, Ohio, Cody Aubry of Russellville, Ohio, Jacqueline Aubry of Ripley, Ohio and Caroline Aubry of USMC, North Carolina; seven brothers and sisters – Linda Ashcraft of Sabetha, Kansas, Jeanne Brinkman and husband Robert of Sardinia, Ohio, Virginia Cronin of Lynchburg, Ohio, Tommy Aubry and wife Sandy of Clarksville, Ohio, Danny Aubry of Fayetteville, Ohio, Eddie Aubry and Eva Barber of Goshen, Ohio and Maria Cornett and husband Billy of Fayetteville, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Kay Aubry of Lynchburg, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friend – Mike Mullis of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, November 3, 2024 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Parick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Bikers Memorial Fund of Ohio at www.bmfohio.org, Fayetteville Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 204, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118, Hope Emergency Program at www.hopeemergency.org or to the St.Partick Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

