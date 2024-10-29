Brian Wayne Snapp, age 59, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio with loved ones by his side. He was a custodian for nearly 26 years for the Georgetown Elementary School and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Brian was born April 11, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Robert David Snapp of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Wilma Jean (Edenfield) Snapp. He was preceded in death by his mother in 2008.

In addition to his father, Mr. Snapp is survived by two children – Brianna Snapp and Nathan Snapp; one sister – Tammy Ponson and husband Keith of Raceland, Louisiana; one brother – John Snapp of Georgetown, Ohio; one niece – Jamie Sweet of Raceland, Louisiana; three special friends – Miranda Hanselman, Laura Hanselman and Mike Dotson and a host of friends and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig and Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Brian requested all in attending wear G-MEN attire or black and gold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

