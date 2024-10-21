Phyllis Jean Roush Paeltz, 92, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2024 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a 1953 graduate of Jewish Hospital School of Nursing and was employed at Adams County Hospital in West Union, Ohio until 1959 and later became the first school nurse employed by the Ripley Union Lewis School District, where she served for twenty years. She was also very active in the Ripley First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Paeltz was born March 8, 1932 in Manchester, Ohio the daughter of the late William F. and Leona R. (Lawrence) Roush. She was also preceded in death by her husband in 1989 – Robert F. Paeltz.

Mrs. Paeltz is survived by two children – Tara Coleman (Chris) of Ripley, Ohio and Dan Paeltz of Ripley; one granddaughter – Hailey Coleman of Ripley and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2024 at the Ripley First Presbyterian Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Wayne Reveal will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday, at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 www.stjude.org -or- Shriners Children’s Hospital One Children’s Plaza Dayton, Ohio 45404 www.shrinerschildrens.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com