Harry Richard “Bud” DeVore, Sr., 95, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and was retired from Ford Motor Company, after forty-two years of service. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 367 in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Ripley Lion’s Club. Mr. DeVore was born April 3, 1929 in Red Oak, Ohio the son of the late Harry C. and Louise (Chavers) DeVore. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Joyce Lee DeVore; a sister – Mary Louise Mitchell Koerner and a brother – Raymond DeVore.

Mr. DeVore is survived by four children – Harry “Rick” DeVore, Jr. (Loretta) of Ripley, Ohio, Nancy Pfeffer (Alan) of Florida, Melissa Zureich of Texas and Melinda Daulton (Mike) of Ripley, Ohio; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one brother – Donald DeVore of Lebanon, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley with military honors provided by American Legion Post 367 of Ripley, Ohio.

