Victor Eugene Billingsley, 78, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2024 at his home. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, after thirty four years of service and also was owner/operator, along with his wife, of The Signal House Bed and Breakfast in Ripley for thirty one years. He was a United States Army Vietnam War Veteran and a former EMT/Firefighter and Assistant Chief of the Batavia Fire Department. Mr. Billingsley was born April 19, 1946 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of the late Victor M. and Marcella (Curliss) Billingsley. He was also preceded in death by his brother – Charles Billingsley.

Mr. Billingsley is survived by his loving wife of forty-six years – Elizabeth “Betsy” Jane Billingsley; two children – Susan Sherwood of Ripley, Ohio, David Hanna (Tracy) of West Chester, Ohio; five grandchildren – Hanna Sherwood and husband Brian Haugh of Gahanna, Ohio, Glenn Sherwood of Batavia, Ohio, Nicholas Hanna, Travis Hanna and Rachel Hanna, all of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and time, at the convenience of the family.

