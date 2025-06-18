Diane Collier, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the age of 82. She was born to the late Raymond and Eleanor Carey on June 15, 1942.

Diane is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Collier of Cincinnati, Ohio; her children: Terry (Rita Rachkowski) Collier of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Angela (Roger) Cooper of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and David (Jongsun) Collier of Pohang, South Korea; her grandchildren: Brandon, Abigail, Josiah, Zion, Shiloh and Shinae; and her sister, Bonnie Childers of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Diane was a fine artist and art teacher. She was a member of Crosspoint Wesleyan Church and involved in the women’s ministry. She graduated from the DAAP College University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and education.

Memorial service 11 AM Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Crosspoint Wesleyan Church, 300 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Tom Bolinger officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to Crosspoint Wesleyan Church.

Megie Funeral Home – Mt. Orab caring for the family.