Vernon (Toby) Delayne Bowman, 86, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 19, 2025, at his home in Aberdeen.

Born July 5th, 1938, in Fillmore, Kentucky. Toby was the son of the late Clarence and Mollie Bowman. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1957. Toby was a 50-year Millwright, member of the Felicity Masonic Lodge #102, a 32nd Degree Mason in the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite, and an honorary Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid antique collector, businessman, and beloved family man.

Toby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, son, brother and friend to many.

He was predeceased by his daughter Wendy (Bowman) Gabb, his son Preston Bowman and his grandson Anthony Bowling, great grandson Ambrose Brown, loving parents Clarence and Mollie Bowman, sisters Betty (Bowman) Brandenburg, Christine (Bowman) Helton, and Phillis (Bowman) Hensley Ferguson and brothers Dorwin (Darb) Bowman and Clarence Bowman, Jr.

Toby is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Julia (Cluxton) Bowman, his children April (Bowman) Shell, Troy and Carol Bowman, Sue (Bowman) Valascho, Jason and Amy (Bowman) Cole, and Josh and Christina Bowman and stepdaughter Debbie and son-in-law Bob Wulf, Grandchildren Emily Shell, Rachel Shell, Troy Bowman, Jr., Tyler Bowman, Stephanie Qualls, Tyler Brown, Zoe Valascho, Joe Puckett, Sarah Burns, Jamie Bowling, Haley Cooley, Brittany Stewart, Tiffany Stewart, Hanna Bowman, Raegan Bowman, Liam Bowman, Katie Church, Bobby Wulf, 22 great grandchildren, and one sister Patricia Rose.

Pallbearers are Mark Bowman, Steve Bowman, Mike Hensley, Steve Steffy, Nicholas Bowman, and Tyler Bowman.

Honorary Pallbearers are Fred Cluxton, Mike Cluxton, Sam Cluxton, Joe Cluxton, and Charlie Updike.

Services to honor the life of Toby Bowman will be held at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation Tuesday, June 24th, 2025 from 5:00-8:00 PM; funeral Wednesday, June 25th, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the caregivers who provided attentive care, kindness, and support throughout the last several months. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Hospice of Hope Maysville or Shriners.

