It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mike Wright, a cherished member of the Sinking Spring Community Church, Shriners Hillbilly Clan 8, Highland Lodge #38, Felicity Lodge #102, retired from Kroger, as a truck driver and worked at Thompson Funeral Home. Mike was a proud advocate of the cowboy lifestyle, bringing joy and laughter to all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Mike is preceded by his parents, Charles and Betty Wright and wife, Gloria Wright. Born on December 14, 1953, in Felicity, Ohio, Mike lived a life filled with love, compassion, and dedication to his community. His daughter Kate Ryan was his pride and joy, a testament to the wonderful father he was. He was also a proud grandfather to Paxton Ryan. Mike also leaves behind a son-in law, Josh Ryan, grandchildren, Tyler and McKinlee Ryan, brother, Ronald Wright and sister, Denise Lunsford.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held 11:00 AM at the Sinking Spring Community Church on Saturday August 17, 2024, where friends, family, and fellow community members can come together to honor his memory. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday August 16, 2024 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Ohio. Masonic Services will start at 7:30pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Mike Wright will forever be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and passion for embracing the cowboy way of life. Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. On behalf of Mike’s wishes, family and friends are encouraged to wear cowboy attire for funeral services on Saturday. Donations can be made to the Shriners Hillbilly Clan 8. To sign Mike’s online guest book, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com. Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family. You may also like, share or comment through the Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Care Facebook Page.