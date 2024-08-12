William “Bill” Barber, age 88, of Mount Orab, Ohio, passed away late Friday night, August 9, 2024 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

He was born May 7, 1936 in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late Clarence and Millie (Sovine) Barber. On March 12, 1955 he was united into marriage to Tulane (Boothby) Barber.

Bill was a member of Living Church of Five Mile, where he served as a deacon and trustee for many years.

Surviving are his loving wife, Tulane Barber; 4 children: Dale (Joanne) Barber, Teresa (Allen) Jones, James (Diana) Barber, and Roger (Rose) Barber; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Ruth Kerr and Rosemary Eversole; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his grandson; 2 brothers: Tony Barber and Kenny Barber; 2 sisters: Doris Smith and Rita Birchfield.

Funeral Services will be held at Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US-68, Mt Orab, OH 45154, Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 at 10:30 am with Pastor Don White officiating. Interment will follow in the Five Mile Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or to Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US-68, Mt Orab, OH 45154.