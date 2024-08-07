Jeffrey Lee West, Sr. age 73 of Batavia, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 5, 2024 at his residence. He was a retired press operator for 3M and a staff sergeant/mp for the United States Army. Jeffrey was born January 12, 1951 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Clarence Everett and Elsie (Day) West, Jr.. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – David and Rick West.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife – Jerri Kay (Sexton) West; four children – Jeffrey L. West, Jr. of Batavia, Ohio, Angela West of Alexandria, Kentucky, Michael S. West and wife Carmen and Adam E. West all of Cincinnati, Ohio; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; six brothers – Michael West of Ripley, Ohio, Karry West of Seaman, Ohio, Robin West of Bethel, Ohio, Anthony West of Seattle, Washington, Barry West of Indiana and Terry Jo West of Seattle, Washington and two sisters – Holly West of Puyallop, Washington and Brenda M. West of Georgetown, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com