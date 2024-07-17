Teresa Ann Wallace (Whitaker), of Georgetown, OH passed away peacefully on July 15, 2024, at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

Teresa lived her life the best she knew and the kindness and generosity she shared with others left the world a better place. While our hearts mourn the loss, we find comfort knowing she is no longer in pain. In Teresa’s final days she shared her love and pride for BOTH of her children and expressed sincere gratitude to her friends and family.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children Tara (Cory) McConkey and Lisa (Randall) Sturgill and her grandchildren Keelan, Bella, Jessica, Gavin (Hannah), and Lily as well as many nieces, nephews and friends she considered family.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the memorial fund to help honor Teresa’s life and final wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2024, in Sardinia prior to taking her on her final journey to spread her ashes in the ocean where she can rest in peace for eternity.

Details can be found at EverLoved.com (https://everloved.com/life-of/teresa-wallace-whitaker/)