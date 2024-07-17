William Redd, age 90, of Ripley, OH died on May 31, 2024 in Cincinnati, OH after a battle with cancer.

William, affectionately called Bill, was born June 27, 1933, in Russellville to the late BC and Rosalein Redd. The family moved to Georgetown and later in life Bill moved to Ripley, where he remained until illness caused him to move to Cincinnati to be near his siblings and family.

He retired from Georgetown Exempted Schools, where he spent many years joyfully working in EVS.

He loved to fish, attend flea markets and socialize especially at the Ripley Boat Club.

William was preceded in death by his parents, BC and Roselein Redd, sisters Louise Redd, Alice Tarver, Virginia Baker, and Rosemary Jackson. He is survived by his sisters Wanda Reese (Curtis Sr.), Mary Childs and brother James Redd of Cincinnati, OH. As well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

An informal graveside service for inurnment of ashes will be held at 1pm on Sat July 27, 2024, at Linwood Cemetery, 8253-8267 Russellville-Winchester Rd, Russellville, OH 45168.