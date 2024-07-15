Karen Sue Hornsby, age 72, of West Chester, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024 at her residence. She was retired from Proctor and Gamble. Karen was born January 10, 1952 in Somerset, Kentucky the daughter of the late Woodrow Kenneth and Flossie Loraine (Pitman) Adams. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Noel Hornsby.

Mrs. Hornsby is survived by two sons – William Rudd and wife Heather of Hamersville, Ohio and Brian Hornsby of West Chester, Ohio; three grandchildren – Loraine Rudd, Amber Zweigart and Brandon Hornsby; three great grandchildren – Noah, Landon and Laynee Zweigart and one sister – Vicki Lucas and husband Jim of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.