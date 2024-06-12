Brown County grand jury hands up eight indictments

Brian Conley Barnett, 45, of Sardinia, was indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter (first degree felonies), six counts of corrupting another with drugs (second degree felonies), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony), one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (third degree felony) and one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (third degree felony) by a Brown County grand jury on May 22.

According to court documents, Barnett allegedly caused the deaths of Darrell G. Nease and Vickie Compton by committing the felony offense of corrupting another with drugs.

On April 18, 2024, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office along with Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District personnel were dispatched to a residence on Corrina Way in Sardinia where two individuals were found deceased, according to information provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Once on scene, deputies located Vickie Compton, 64, and Darrell Nease, 65. Deputies located narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

After an investigation by the Brown County Drug Task Force, Barnett was arrested and transported to the Brown County Adult Detention Center. While at the adult detention center, it was determined that Barnett was concealing narcotics, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Other individuals indicted on charges by a Brown County grand jury on May 22 included:

Slade Austin Fetters, 31, of Russellville, was indicted on three counts of kidnapping (first degree felonies), five counts of endangering children (third degree felonies), illegal cultivation of marijuana (fourth degree felony), and five counts of endangering children (first degree misdemeanors).

Heather Marie Freeland, 24, of Russellville, was indicted on three counts of kidnapping (first degree felonies), five counts of endangering children (third degree felonies), illegal cultivation of marijuana (fourth degree felony), and five counts of endangering children (first degree misdemeanors).

James Robert Bennett, 54, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Joseph R. Yazell, 33, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony).

Roy L. Chambers, 57, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Dylan L. Cunningham, 30, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (third degree felony).

Andrew Blake Kinsey, 26, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).