Periods of rain showers didn’t stop the large crowd from coming out to Mt. Orab Music in the Park on June 1 for performances by The Newbees and Turn It Up (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band). Photo by Wade Linville

The award-winning Mt. Orab Music in the Park summer concert series continued on June 1 with performances by The Newbees and Turn It Up (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band). Despite, periods of rain showers, a large crowd still turned out to the June 1 concert to enjoy performances by the two talented bands.

Other Mt. Orab Music in the Park concerts for 2024 include:

June 22 – Noah Smith, Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi tribute band)

July 13 – Bronson Arroyo, Forever Seger (Bob Seger tribute)

Aug. 3 – Michelle Robinson, Fleetwood Gold (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

Aug. 24 – 3 Day Rule, 7 Bridges (Eagles tribute)

Sponsors include: Ragan McKinney Real Estate, Huff Realtors, Mt. Orab Auto Mall, Steam Clean Cincy, Champion Media (The Brown County Press, The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee), Merchants National Bank, Brian Builds, Ohio Valley Adult Day Services, Collins Collision Center and 24 Hour Towing, MTO Bar and Grille, First State Bank, Allstate Insurance (Chris Munn), A&J Driving Academy, Clements Heating and Air, LaRosa’s Pizzeria – Mt. Orab, Dunkin Donuts, Peoples Bank, Edward Jones, Howser’s Convenient Store, and Bobcat Enterprises.

Lunsford Park, home of Mt. Orab Music in the Park, is located on South High Street in Mt. Orab.