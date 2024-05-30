Western Brown’s Morgan Schlosser receives American Division Co-Player of Year Award

The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of softball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Alyssa Vearil (Williamsburg), Madi Speeg (Williamsburg), KK Pollitt (Williamsburg), Avery Neth (Williamsburg), Maggie Arno (Williamsburg), and Kaylynn Anderkin (Williamsburg); back row, Ashley Mullins (Georgetown), Carolyn Edmisten (Georgetown), Jenna Bowman (Georgetown), Chloe Scott (East Clinton), Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern), Makenzie Gillen (Bethel-Tate), and Haley Johnson (Bethel-Tate). Not present at picture time due to commencement ceremony were Isabella Bosley (Clermont Northeastern) and Sydney Norton (Clermont Northeastern). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference capped off another exciting season of high school softball by recognizing this year’s American and National Division champion teams and first team players during its annual Spring Sports Awards Banquet held at Hamersville School on May 20.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos and the New Richmond Lady Lions shared in this year’s SBAAC American Division title this spring, both finishing with 9-1 league records as league co-champions.

Western Brown senior Morgan Schlosser and New Richmond junior Piper Willis received SBAAC American Division Co-Player of the Year awards.

New Richmond’s Trish Payne took home the SBAAC American Division Softball Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards at the May 20 banquet were: Lauren Diels (Wilmington), Morgan Schlosser (Western Brown), Charlee Helton (Western Brown), Gracie Heitker (Western Brown), Lilah Flores (Western Brown), Piper Willis (New Richmond), Kiera Kirk (New Richmond), Averee Flamm (New Richmond), Makenna Dorsch (Wilmington), Kathleen Carroll (New Richmond), Skye Shaw (Goshen), Kyleigh McClanahan (Goshen), Karley Goodin (Clinton-Massie), Aerianna King (Batavia), and Tegan Hughbanks (Batavia).

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats finished perfect in league play at 9-0 to claim this year’s SBAAC National Division softball title.

Bethel-Tate senior Haley Johnson and Williamsburg seniro Avery Neth received SBAAC National Division Co-Player of the Year awards. Bethel’s Chad Bohl and Williamsburg’s Rick Healey received National Division Co-Coach of the Year awards.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team softball awards were: Alyssa Vearil (Williamsburg), Madi Speeg (Williamsburg), KK Pollitt (Williamsburg), Avery Neth (Williamsburg), Maggie Arno (Williamsburg), Kaylynn Anderkin (Williamsburg), Ashley Mullins (Georgetown), Carolyn Edmisten (Georgetown), Jenna Bowman (Georgetown), Chloe Scott (East Clinton), Sydney Norton (Clermont Northeastern), Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern), Isabella Bosley (Clermont Northeastern), Makenzie Gillen (Bethel-Tate), and Haley Johnson (Bethel-Tate).