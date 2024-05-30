SBAAC recognizes baseball all-stars, league champion teams

The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of baseball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Lukas Runk (East Clinton), Ayden Holden (Williamsburg), Austin Elkins (Williamsburg), and Kaleb Bogan (Williamsburg); back row, Peyton Lilly (East Clinton), Toby Huff (East Clinton), Lucas Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Bryce Sipple (Blanchester), Sammy Roush (Blanchester), and Austin Dick (Blanchester). Photo by Wade Linville

For the third straight year, Western Brown senior Abe Crall has been named the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Baseball Player of the Year.

Abe Crall received his 2024 player of the year award during the annual SBAAC Spring Sports Awards Banquet held May 20 at Hamersville School. Also receiving awards were this year’s SBAAC American and National Division champion baseball teams, First Team baseball all-stars, and baseball coaches of the year.

The Batavia Bulldogs won the SBAAC American Division this spring with a 9-1 league record.

Batavia’s Geoff Carter received the 2024 SBAAC American Division Baseball Coach of the Year Award.

In addition to Abe Crall, there were two other members of the Western Brown High School baseball team to earn American Division First Team awards – senior Cameron Johnson and junior Jet Jamison.

Also taking home SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Jake Stephens (Wilmington), Carson Kuhlman (New Richmond), Lex Hounshell (New Richmond), Cohen Hamann (Goshen), Miles Theetge (Clinton-Massie), Jackson Doyle (Clinton-Massie), Liam Denehy (Clinton-Massie), Brayden Schmittou (Batavia), Derek Richardson (Batavia), Mason Patrick (Batavia), Dom Hannah (Batavia), and Wes Embry (Batavia).

The Bethel-Tate Tigers finished as the SBAAC National Division baseball champions with a league mark of 11-1.

Bethel-Tate senior Cameron Snider was named the National Division Player of the Year, and East Clinton’s Brandon Runk received the National Division Baseball Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: JJ Miller (Williamsburg), Ayden Holden (Williamsburg), Austin Elkins (Williamsburg), Kaleb Bogan (Williamsburg), Grady Jowers (Felicity), Lukas Runk (East Clinton), Peyton Lilly (East Clinton), Toby Huff (East Clinton), Lucas Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Evan Wilson (Clermont Northeastern), Bryce Sipple (Blanchester), Sammy Roush (Blanchester), Austin Dick (Blanchester), Cameron Snider (Bethel-Tate), and Jack Ladd (Bethel-Tate).