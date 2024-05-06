David Lee Bright, 77, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran. He was also a piano technician and the former co-owner of The Olde Lamp Shoppe in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. Bright was born December 21, 1946 in Princeton, West Virginia the son of the late Lee Bright and Flora Irene Holmes. He was also preceded in death by his sister – Pat Bright Steele and step-mother – Kathleen J. Bright.

Mr. Bright is survived by his best friend – Miles Harrigan; aunt – Jean Bright and niece – Alex “Buffy”.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.