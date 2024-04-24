James Lee Cooper, Jr. age 67 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, April 19, 2024 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked for Dwelly’s Farm Supply in Feesburg, Ohio, was a member of the NWTF and Wheelsman in the Outdoor and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jim was born March 30, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late James Lee Cooper, Sr. and Patsy Ann (Hare) Cooper. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Linda Sue (Miller) Cooper in 2000 and two nephews – Austin and Corey Wilson.

Mr. Cooper is survived by six children – William Cooper and wife Sara of Felicity, Ohio, Martha Keplinger and husband Chris of Williamsburg, Ohio, Susanna Cooper of Hamersville, Ohio, Christina Whipple of Tennessee, Tonia Nelson of California and Angela Santos of California; twenty-four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother – Rick Cooper and wife Teresa of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters – Sandy Wilson and husband Lee of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Lisa Cooper of Hamersville, Ohio; longtime friend – Vicki Liggett of Felicity, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Tim McKeown will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, April 26, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Graceland Memorial Gardens near Milford, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com